Infosys names Ashiss Kumar Dash CEO-designate effective April 1 2027
Business
Infosys just announced Ashiss Kumar Dash as its CEO-designate, taking over from Salil Parekh on April 1, 2027.
Dash is currently an executive vice president and has been with Infosys for almost three decades.
He will be working closely with Parekh over the next few months to make sure the leadership handoff goes smoothly.
Ashiss Kumar Dash emphasizes AI focus
Dash knows Infosys inside out: he has led teams across different countries and handled everything from client relations to global operations.
He says he is focused on driving innovation and helping clients succeed in an AI-powered world, leaning on Infosys's strong tech game and talented team for what's next.