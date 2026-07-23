Infosys names Ashiss Kumar Dash CEO-designate effective immediately, succession planned
Business
Infosys just named Ashiss Kumar Dash as its CEO-designate, starting right away.
He'll hold this spot until March 31, 2027, then officially step in as CEO and managing director from April 1, 2027, once all the paperwork is done.
Infosys confirms Dash eligibility, RSUs announced
The company made it clear that Dash checks all the legal boxes for the role and isn't barred by any authority.
Infosys also announced fresh stock rewards: eligible new hires get 9,836 restricted stock units (RSUs), which will vest over three years starting August 2026.
Plus, employees recently exercised RSUs, bumping up Infosys's total share capital as of July 23, 2026.