Infosys posts 6% Q2FY27 profit to 7,823cr, revenue up 11%
Business
Infosys just posted a 6% jump in net profit for Q2 FY2027, reaching ₹7,823 crore.
This boost came from strong demand in energy and utilities, plus more companies spending on AI services.
Revenue also climbed 11% to ₹49,244 crore.
Infosys interim ₹26 per share dividend
Infosys is rewarding shareholders with a ₹26 per share interim dividend (record date: November 3; payout: November 11).
CEO and MD Salil Parekh highlighted landing $5.2 billion in big deals, including one over $2 billion, and noted that AI now makes up over 10% of revenue after growing 29% this quarter.
CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka pointed out steady margins at 21%, even with market ups and downs.