Infosys posts 6% Q2FY27 profit to 7,823cr, revenue up 11%

Infosys is rewarding shareholders with a ₹26 per share interim dividend (record date: November 3; payout: November 11).

CEO and MD Salil Parekh highlighted landing $5.2 billion in big deals, including one over $2 billion, and noted that AI now makes up over 10% of revenue after growing 29% this quarter.

CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka pointed out steady margins at 21%, even with market ups and downs.