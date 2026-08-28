Infosys Public Services CEO Lax Gopisetty unreachable after Nepal floods
Business
Lax Gopisetty, CEO of Infosys Public Services, is currently unreachable after severe floods hit Nepal during his private visit.
Infosys says it is working with relevant agencies to find him and get updates.
Infosys providing support to family
Infosys shared, "We remain in close communication with the family and are providing all necessary support during this difficult time," adding that it is in close touch with his family and providing all necessary support during this difficult time.
The company also expressed solidarity with everyone affected by the floods.