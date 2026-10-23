Infosys Q2 revenue up 10.7%, cuts full-year growth outlook

Infosys just posted a strong second quarter, with revenue up 10.7% to ₹49,244 crore ($5.19 billion), a bit higher than what analysts guessed. Demand from Infosys's energy and utility clients picked up.

But here is the twist: despite the good numbers, Infosys cut its full-year growth outlook for the fiscal year ending March 2027 to 1% to 2%, down from its earlier estimate.