Infosys Q2 revenue up 10.7%, cuts full-year growth outlook
Infosys just posted a strong second quarter, with revenue up 10.7% to ₹49,244 crore ($5.19 billion), a bit higher than what analysts guessed. Demand from Infosys's energy and utility clients picked up.
But here is the twist: despite the good numbers, Infosys cut its full-year growth outlook for the fiscal year ending March 2027 to 1% to 2%, down from its earlier estimate.
Infosys bets on AI, lands $5.2B
Infosys is betting big on AI to keep up with industry changes and client demands for more productivity-focused work.
The company landed $5.2 billion in new deals (way up from last year), even as profits grew only slightly and missed targets.
Infosys is confident in its ability to navigate the evolving landscape, showing optimism about staying ahead through innovation, even though shares closed flat ahead of the results.