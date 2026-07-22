Infosys reporting Q1 FY27 Thursday as analysts expect 14% growth
Infosys is set to announce its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results this Thursday.
Analysts expect strong revenue growth of around 14%, boosted by new deals and recent acquisitions like Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus.
With global demand still a bit shaky, all eyes are on how Infosys handles revenue growth, profit margins, and any updates to their outlook for the year.
Infosys Q1 revenue forecast ₹48,086-48,659 cr
Brokerages predict first-quarter revenue between ₹48,086 crore and ₹48,659 crore, with net profit likely landing near ₹8,100 crore, up about 17% from last year.
Margins should stay steady at just over 21%.
Investors are also keen to hear what management says about big deal wins and their plans for AI investments.
The BFSI segment is expected to shine again, while telecom and manufacturing might face some bumps due to client issues.