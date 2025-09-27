Infosys share buyback: E-voting starts October 6, ends November 4 Business Sep 27, 2025

Infosys just dropped the schedule for its biggest-ever share buyback—worth a whopping ₹18,000 crore.

If you're a shareholder registered by September 22, keep an eye out: e-voting runs from October 6 to November 4.

The announcement came this week, following a postal ballot notice sent out on September 25.