Infosys share buyback: E-voting starts October 6, ends November 4
Business
Infosys just dropped the schedule for its biggest-ever share buyback—worth a whopping ₹18,000 crore.
If you're a shareholder registered by September 22, keep an eye out: e-voting runs from October 6 to November 4.
The announcement came this week, following a postal ballot notice sent out on September 25.
Buyback at a solid premium to last close
Infosys plans to buy back 10 crore shares at ₹1,800 each—that's a solid 19% above the last BSE closing price.
The buyback covers about 2.41% of Infosys's total equity and stays within regulatory limits (not exceeding 25%).
It's all about rewarding investors while playing by the rules.