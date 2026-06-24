Infosys shareholders flag AI, strategy as shares hit 2020 low

Infosys will recruit close to 20,000 during the fiscal (FY27), the same as in FY26 (the previous fiscal year)

Infosys leaders didn't comment on the stock slump but highlighted AI as a huge opportunity ahead.

Co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani sounded optimistic about new AI projects, while CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said its revenue guidance helps keep things transparent during uncertain times.

Despite automation pressures, Infosys will recruit close to 20,000 during the fiscal (FY27), the same as in FY26 (the previous fiscal year), even as rival TCS expects to cut back due to more AI adoption.