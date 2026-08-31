Infosys shares drop nearly 3% despite CFO's upbeat AI outlook

Nomura has a "buy" rating for Infosys, setting a target price of ₹1,290 from the previous close of ₹1,144, saying AI will keep driving growth.

Infosys is focusing on six key areas in AI (from strategy to responsible tech), which has helped boost its AI revenue from 5.5% to 8.2% of total sales in just a few quarters.

Analyst opinions are mixed overall: most say "buy," some suggest "hold," and only a few recommend selling.