Infosys shares rise ahead of Q2 earnings on AI scrutiny

Infosys is set to report ₹49,384 crore in revenue for the second quarter, up from last year's ₹44,490 crore, and a net profit of ₹7,965 crore.

Still, there are some worries that full-year growth might get downgraded thanks to AI-driven pricing changes and cautious client spending.

This update also wraps up the IT sector's second-quarter results, so investors are eager for Infosys's take on future strategies and tackling AI challenges.