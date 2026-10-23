Infosys shares rise ahead of Q2 earnings on AI scrutiny
Business
Infosys shares climbed 3% today, just before the company's big second-quarter earnings reveal.
Everyone's watching to see how much AI and new deals are shaping Infosys's business, with analysts expecting an 11% revenue boost and an 8% profit rise over last year.
Infosys Q2 revenue ₹49,384cr profit ₹7,965cr
Infosys is set to report ₹49,384 crore in revenue for the second quarter, up from last year's ₹44,490 crore, and a net profit of ₹7,965 crore.
Still, there are some worries that full-year growth might get downgraded thanks to AI-driven pricing changes and cautious client spending.
This update also wraps up the IT sector's second-quarter results, so investors are eager for Infosys's take on future strategies and tackling AI challenges.