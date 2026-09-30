Infosys shifts 100,000 employees into AI roles citing pricing pressure
Business
Infosys is making a big move into artificial intelligence by shifting around 100,000 employees, about one-third of its workforce, into specialized roles.
The company says this is all about pressure on traditional headcount-based pricing and billing models tied to project staffing.
Infosys sets up 6,000 'frontier engineers'
Infosys is setting up a core group of 6,000 "frontier engineers" and has already trained most of its staff in AI skills.
They're also hiring talent from leading Indian institutions and US universities to keep up with global competition.
Unlike rival TCS, which expects slower hiring because of AI, Infosys is sticking to growth without layoffs.