Infosys stock falls 5.3% shedding over ₹25,000cr amid AI trading
Business
Infosys just faced a rough couple of days on the stock market, dropping 5.3% and shedding over ₹25,000 crore from its market value.
This sudden dip comes as global excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) trading has investors moving their money out of Indian IT software stocks like Infosys.
SK Hynix profits surge over 600%
While Infosys struggled, hardware companies like South Korea's SK Hynix saw huge gains thanks to booming demand for AI chips:
SK Hynix's profits soared over 600%, sending its stock up more than 10%.
The shift shows that right now, investors seem more excited about AI hardware than traditional software services, highlighting a big change in where the tech world is focusing its bets.