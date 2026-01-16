Infosys stock jumps 5% after raising FY26 outlook

Infosys just raised its growth forecast for FY26, signaling renewed momentum in India's IT sector when many competitors are still cautious. That's caught investors' attention.

What's behind the jump?

Big wins on new contracts—$4.8 billion worth, up about 54.8% from last quarter—plus a boost from AI offerings like Infosys Topaz drove results.

Financial services revenue also showed improvement, and profit margins stayed solid.