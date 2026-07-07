Infosys, TCS lead Indian IT rebound ahead of Q1 earnings

Indian IT down ₹17L/cr since highs

Wipro didn't join the rally, slipping 0.4%.

Meanwhile, South Korea's chip stocks took a hit over similar AI worries, with their KOSPI index dropping almost 5%.

Overall, Indian IT companies have lost over ₹17 lakh crore in market value since their highs: TCS alone is down ₹9.12 lakh crore since August 2024.

Now everyone's watching for first-quarter results to see how big of an impact AI will really have on growth and profits going forward.