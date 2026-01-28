Infosys tightens hybrid work policy: 10 office days mandatory

In a move for greener operations, Infosys remote employees must start sharing monthly details about their home electricity use—think ACs, fans, heaters, even solar panels. CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka says it's all about tracking greenhouse gas emissions better, not charging anyone extra.

Why this matters (and what others are doing)

Infosys has cut its energy use per person by over half and now gets most of its power from renewables. This new reporting rule is part of that bigger sustainability push.

And they're not alone—TCS ties pay to office attendance with some WFH for health reasons, while Wipro's policy took effect on January 1.

The whole industry seems to be finding new ways to balance flexibility with teamwork and climate goals.