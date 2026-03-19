Infosys to announce final dividend on April 23, 2026
Business
Infosys is set to reveal its Q4 and full-year FY26 results on April 23, 2026, and the board will also decide on the final dividend.
This follows a solid Q3 where Infosys pulled in ₹45,479 crore in revenue (up 0.45% sequentially per source) and made ₹6,654 crore in profit, even with rising wage costs.
They secured $4.8 billion in total contract value (TCV) in Q3 FY26.
What's in the report?
Investors—and anyone curious about the tech scene—are waiting to see if Infosys keeps up its momentum.
Updates on dividends, profit margins, and what's next for FY26 could signal how India's IT giant plans to stay ahead in a fast-changing market.
If you're into business or tech trends, this is one to keep an eye on.