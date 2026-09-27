Infosys to build 6,000 frontier engineers as it shifts workforce
Business
Infosys is shaking things up by moving a quarter to a third of its employees into more specialized tech roles.
Announced at its annual Americas confluence in Washington, D.C. last week, the company wants to build a team of about 6,000 frontier engineers who will focus on cutting-edge skills.
Infosys taps Indian and US campuses
To make this happen, Infosys is hiring from top Indian institutes and US campuses, though it is competing with AI labs for the same people.