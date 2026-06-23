Infosys to chase $300-400B AI services market by 2030
Business
Infosys is aiming to grab a share of the massive $300-400 billion AI services market by 2030, according to Chairman Nandan Nilekani.
At its annual meeting, he made it clear that AI isn't here to replace businesses: it's meant to help them grow smarter.
Infosys has already crossed $1 billion in yearly revenue from AI services, and Nilekani encouraged companies to modernize their old systems as AI keeps evolving fast.
Infosys blends AI with transaction systems
Nilekani said the real value comes from blending AI models with transaction systems, basically making business tech work smarter together.
Right now, Infosys is teaming up on AI projects with 90% of its top 200 clients, using its strengths in cybersecurity and data management to help businesses get the most out of new tech.