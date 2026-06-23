Infosys to chase $300-400B AI services market by 2030 Business Jun 23, 2026

Infosys is aiming to grab a share of the massive $300-400 billion AI services market by 2030, according to Chairman Nandan Nilekani.

At its annual meeting, he made it clear that AI isn't here to replace businesses: it's meant to help them grow smarter.

Infosys has already crossed $1 billion in yearly revenue from AI services, and Nilekani encouraged companies to modernize their old systems as AI keeps evolving fast.