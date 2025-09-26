Next Article
Infosys to invest ₹300cr in new Mohali campus
Business
Infosys is putting ₹300 crore into a new campus at IT City, Mohali.
The plan rolls out in two phases: first up is a 3 lakh sq ft building that should create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.
After that, they'll add another 4.8 lakh sq ft as part of phase two.
Campus 1st announced in 2014
This Mohali campus was first announced way back in 2014 but faced delays before Infosys opened a center there in 2017.
Now, with fresh support from the Punjab government—who noted the company has received good support from the state government—the bigger vision is finally happening and is expected to give a solid boost to local jobs and investment.