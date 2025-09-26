Infosys to invest ₹300cr in new Mohali campus Business Sep 26, 2025

Infosys is putting ₹300 crore into a new campus at IT City, Mohali.

The plan rolls out in two phases: first up is a 3 lakh sq ft building that should create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.

After that, they'll add another 4.8 lakh sq ft as part of phase two.