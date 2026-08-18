Infosys to modernize Knorr-Bremse rail and commercial vehicle IT systems
Infosys is joining forces with Knorr-Bremse AG to give its IT systems a major refresh.
Through the Tech4Value program, Infosys will help modernize how Knorr-Bremse manages its tech for both rail and commercial vehicle divisions.
The main goal? Smoother operations, better tools for employees, and a faster, more flexible way of working.
Infosys brings Topaz and SAP expertise
Infosys is bringing in its AI-powered solution, Topaz, along with expertise in SAP and engineering systems.
The plan includes using generative AI and automation to boost productivity and make day-to-day work more resilient.
As Knorr-Bremse's Chief Digital Officer and VP Transformation & Governance IT at Knorr-Bremse, Satheeskaran Navaratnam put it, this partnership is all about creating a more agile, efficient and scalable IT environment across the organization.