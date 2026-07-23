Infosys trims fiscal 2027 growth forecast to 1.5% to 3%
Business
Infosys just trimmed its fiscal 2027 revenue growth forecast to 1.5% to 3%, lowering expectations a bit as the tech industry faces cautious spending and global uncertainty.
CEO Salil Parekh explained the move is all about staying realistic in a tricky market, but he sounded optimistic about Infosys's ability to adapt.
Q1 profit up 12% to 7,769cr
Even with the lower outlook, Infosys posted a solid 12% jump in first-quarter profit, now at ₹7,769 crore, and revenues rose 14% to ₹48,211 crore.
The company also landed $3.6 billion in big deals this quarter.
A lot of this momentum comes from helping big companies merge their IT systems.