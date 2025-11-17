Infosys launches AI-first model aimed at helping businesses transform

IT giant Infosys has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) -first global capability center (GCC) model. The new offering is aimed at helping businesses set up and transform their GCCs into AI-powered operational hubs. It provides an end-to-end framework covering strategy, entity setup, hiring, operational readiness, and scalable talent models. The company said the model is designed for organizations struggling to scale or transform their GCC operations.

Strategic advantage AI-first approach and GCC lifecycle capabilities Satish HC, Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery Officer at Infosys, highlighted the company's strategic advantage in this space. He said, "Our AI-first approach, comprehensive GCC lifecycle capabilities, and global delivery excellence uniquely position us to help clients unlock new value." The model integrates several of Infosys's key platforms including 'Agentic Foundry' for building production-grade AI agents, 'EdgeVerve AI Next' as the platform layer and 'Infosys Topaz' to embed AI-led services across the GCC lifecycle.

Model features Infosys's comprehensive approach The new model from Infosys offers a comprehensive approach to GCC setup management. It includes AI-enabled operational improvements, talent development, and other operating structures. The company has experience in establishing dedicated GCCs for companies like Lufthansa Systems, zooplus, and Danske Bank, and this new model builds on that experience. This launch builds on Infosys's experience from over 100 engagements with local GCC entities across industries.

Growth potential A tool for business growth The AI-first GCC model from Infosys is designed to help businesses turn their GCCs into scalable innovation engines. It combines technology, talent and transformation capabilities to support global mandates and business growth goals. The offering includes end-to-end setup and transformation support covering the full lifecycle of GCC management. This includes strategy development, site selection, entity setup, recruitment and operational launch providing enterprises an integrated path from planning to execution.