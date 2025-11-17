India's $1 trillion burnout problem: What's going on?

A new study shows burnout is hitting Indian workers hard—59% say they're burned out, and nearly half point to work stress as the main reason. This mental health crisis could cost India $350 billion a year, about 8% of its GDP, making it a serious issue for the country's future.

Corporate burnout is everywhere—and it's hurting health Burnout rates in corporate India have soared to 78%. Meanwhile, around 43 million employees are struggling with mental health issues.

Stress isn't just mental—it's showing up physically too, with more folks visiting doctors for skin, stomach, and general health issues.

Yet only about 20% of employees get regular checkups.

Productivity is slipping as stress rises With burnout on the rise, only one in five employees feels productive for even half their workday, and many end up working late just to keep up.

It's clear that workplace stress isn't just personal—it's dragging down overall productivity.