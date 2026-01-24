Infosys wants your home energy stats—here's why
Infosys is asking its 3 lakh+ employees to share how much electricity they use at home.
Since most people work remotely (but are required to be present at office campuses for at least 10 days a month), the company says it needs this info to track its real environmental impact and balance it out with clean energy.
Why does Infosys care about your home electricity?
CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka points out that hybrid work means Infosys's carbon footprint now stretches into employees' homes.
To get accurate numbers, the company's survey asks about appliances, ACs, heaters, lighting, solar panels—including fans, lighting wattage, electrical appliances, and whether employees use solar power.
Aiming for greener homes and a cleaner record
Infosys isn't just collecting data—they're also nudging employees toward energy-saving habits at home.
Their own offices already use up to 60% less power than typical buildings.
With a history of hitting carbon neutrality early and having sourced about 77% of its electricity in India from renewables (per its 2024-25 ESG report), they're hoping these efforts add up everywhere their people work.