Infosys will hire 20,000 graduates in 2026, Salil Parekh says
Business
While many tech companies are cutting jobs, Infosys is taking a different route: it is hiring 20,000 graduates in 2026.
CEO Salil Parekh says layoffs aren't on the table right now and sees AI as a chance to grow, not replace people.
Infosys training recruits, launching Topaz Fabric
Infosys isn't just hiring: it is training new recruits to work with AI.
New hires will learn how to build systems and improve code generated by AI tools.
The company's also teaming up with OpenAI and Anthropic, plus rolling out its own platform called Topaz Fabric, making it clear it wants its people ready for the next wave of tech.