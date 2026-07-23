Infosys will hire about 6,000 FDEs for client work
Business
Infosys just announced it will hire about 6,000 forward deployed engineers (FDEs) over the next few years.
These roles blend coding, consulting, and AI skills.
CEO Salil Parekh says, "We are building a team of frontier engineers (FDEs) to support the client work. Our plan is to have 6,000 frontier engineers over the next few years."
Other IT firms expand FDE teams
Infosys is not alone: TCS plans to turn 1% to 1.5% of its team into FDEs (that is 8,900 people), HCLTech is training staff for these jobs, and LTM plus Coforge are growing their own FDE squads too.