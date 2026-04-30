Infosys will open Visakhapatnam tech center for 7,000 employees

Infosys hires 1,000+ graduates, 500 professionals

To get things rolling, Infosys has already hired more than 1,000 fresh graduates and 500 experienced professionals from the region.

Andhra Pradesh's push for skill-building and industry-focused education helped attract big names like Infosys.

As Minister Nara Lokesh put it, "This ecosystem-led approach is helping reverse the long-standing trend of talent migration, positioning Visakhapatnam not just as a source of skilled professionals, but as a destination where global companies can build and retain high-quality teams."

The hope is this will mean more jobs and fresh opportunities for young people in the area.