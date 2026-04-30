Infosys will open Visakhapatnam tech center for 7,000 employees
Infosys will be opening a huge new tech center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with space for 7,000 employees.
The state government gave them a 20-acre plot to make it happen.
This move comes after Infosys grew its local team from just 250 to nearly 1,900 people since early 2024, so the city's tech scene is clearly on the rise.
Infosys hires 1,000+ graduates, 500 professionals
To get things rolling, Infosys has already hired more than 1,000 fresh graduates and 500 experienced professionals from the region.
Andhra Pradesh's push for skill-building and industry-focused education helped attract big names like Infosys.
As Minister Nara Lokesh put it, "This ecosystem-led approach is helping reverse the long-standing trend of talent migration, positioning Visakhapatnam not just as a source of skilled professionals, but as a destination where global companies can build and retain high-quality teams."
The hope is this will mean more jobs and fresh opportunities for young people in the area.