Infosys's Kishore Ramnani resigns after building $80B deal pipeline Business Mar 02, 2026

Kishore Ramnani, who led global strategic sales and big partnerships at Infosys from Texas, has resigned after 10 years.

Announced on February 27, he's headed to a California tech company backed by private equity.

While at Infosys, he built an $80 billion deal pipeline and helped land nearly $18 billion in actual wins.