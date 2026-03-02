Infosys's Kishore Ramnani resigns after building $80B deal pipeline
Kishore Ramnani, who led global strategic sales and big partnerships at Infosys from Texas, has resigned after 10 years.
Announced on February 27, he's headed to a California tech company backed by private equity.
While at Infosys, he built an $80 billion deal pipeline and helped land nearly $18 billion in actual wins.
He revolutionized Infosys's sales strategy
Ramnani didn't just chase deals—he changed how Infosys sells.
By building an 18-channel indirect sales system, he helped the company snag 90% of its largest contracts and add 45 new major clients.
His approach powered digital upgrades for some of the world's biggest companies.
His career before Infosys
Before Infosys, Ramnani worked at TCS and HCL, focusing on high-level relationships with Fortune 200 leaders.
He played a key role in winning multi-billion dollar deals with names like Merck and Toyota.
During his tenure, Infosys's market cap rose from $33 billion to $100 billion by August 2021.