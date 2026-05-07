Infra. Market plans ₹500cr pre-IPO raise to reach ₹25,000cr valuation

Infra. Market receives SEBI observations

The fresh funds will help Infra. Market cut down debt and look stronger before its stock market debut.

The company received SEBI's observations in January 2026, clearing the way for the ₹5,000 crore IPO process.

Financially, things are looking up: revenue hit nearly ₹20,000 crore in FY26 (up 7% from last year), profits grew to around ₹300 crore to ₹325 crore, and margins improved too.

Founded in 2016, they now deal in everything from steel to paints (pretty solid progress for a young company).