Infrastructure output grows 4% in January

Steel and cement shine, oil and gas lag

Steel and cement really stood out: steel production jumped nearly 10%, and cement was up over 10% compared to last year.

Electricity, fertilizers, and coal also saw some growth, though not as dramatic.

On the flip side, oil and natural gas took a hit in January, with natural gas down 5.0% and crude oil down 5.8%.

Over the past several months, steel and cement have kept up strong gains while oil and gas have mostly lagged behind.