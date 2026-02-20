Infrastructure output grows 4% in January
India's main infrastructure sectors—think steel, cement, electricity, coal and more—grew by 4% this January.
That's a bit slower than December but still shows these industries are moving forward.
Together, they make up a big chunk of the country's industrial output.
Steel and cement shine, oil and gas lag
Steel and cement really stood out: steel production jumped nearly 10%, and cement was up over 10% compared to last year.
Electricity, fertilizers, and coal also saw some growth, though not as dramatic.
On the flip side, oil and natural gas took a hit in January, with natural gas down 5.0% and crude oil down 5.8%.
Over the past several months, steel and cement have kept up strong gains while oil and gas have mostly lagged behind.
Why it matters
These numbers show which parts of India's economy are heating up (hello construction!) and which ones need some extra attention.
If you're interested in where jobs or opportunities might grow—or just want to know what's shaping the country's future—this is worth keeping an eye on.