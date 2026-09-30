Ingram Micro opens larger Bengaluru facility to boost India operations

Ingram Micro just opened a larger facility in Bengaluru, aiming to step up its game in India's fast-moving tech scene.

The company says this new space will help it work smarter and support partners and customers even better.

Flavio Moraes Junior, who leads Ingram Micro India, said, "India remains one of Ingram Micro's most important markets globally," and said he is excited about the country's strong tech ecosystem.