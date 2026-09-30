Ingram Micro opens larger Bengaluru facility to boost India operations
Business
Ingram Micro just opened a larger facility in Bengaluru, aiming to step up its game in India's fast-moving tech scene.
The company says this new space will help it work smarter and support partners and customers even better.
Flavio Moraes Junior, who leads Ingram Micro India, said, "India remains one of Ingram Micro's most important markets globally," and said he is excited about the country's strong tech ecosystem.
Ingram Micro backs India digital transformation
With India making big strides in AI, data centers, and digital adoption, especially among small businesses, Ingram Micro wants to be right at the center of it all.
This expansion is part of its push to back India's digital transformation and help shape the country's growing tech landscape.