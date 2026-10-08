InMobi: 80% of Indian shoppers ready for AI shopping assistants

Festive shopping is getting a tech upgrade this year, with e-commerce giants rolling out new AI features to make things smoother and more personal.

According to InMobi Advertising's The Marketer's Guide to India's Festive Season 2026, 80% of Indian shoppers are ready to use AI shopping assistants.

Flipkart now lets you search using your voice or photos for better results, while Amazon's added price history so you can spot real deals more easily.