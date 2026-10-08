InMobi: 80% of Indian shoppers ready for AI shopping assistants
Festive shopping is getting a tech upgrade this year, with e-commerce giants rolling out new AI features to make things smoother and more personal.
According to InMobi Advertising's The Marketer's Guide to India's Festive Season 2026, 80% of Indian shoppers are ready to use AI shopping assistants.
Flipkart now lets you search using your voice or photos for better results, while Amazon's added price history so you can spot real deals more easily.
Meesho, Myntra use AI for personalization
AI isn't just about cool features: it's helping platforms like Meesho and Myntra tune into what people want in different regions.
Meesho's TrendPulse tracks hundreds of millions of searches daily, picking up on fresh trends that reflect local tastes.
Over at Myntra, AI powers outfit suggestions and helps with sizing across around 85% of its apparel portfolio.
All these upgrades mean faster responses to what shoppers actually want this festive season.