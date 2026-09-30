InMobi, Glance join Tourism Ministry for lock screen discoveries
InMobi and Glance have joined hands with the Ministry of Tourism to make Indian travel more exciting and accessible.
Under an MoU signed on World Tourism Day, their new AI-powered project puts both iconic and lesser-known Indian destinations right on your smartphone lock screen as part of the Dekho Apna Desh 2.0 campaign, making it easier for you to discover places that match your interests.
Partnership highlights lesser-known spots sustainably
The main idea is to highlight lesser-known spots and experiences in India, not just the usual tourist hubs.
The partnership isn't about making money; instead, it uses content from the Ministry of Tourism to help travelers make informed choices.
Still, there's a challenge: making sure these places can handle more visitors without getting overwhelmed.
InMobi says they'll keep information accurate and review things regularly so travel stays fun and sustainable for everyone.