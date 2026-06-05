Innefu Labs raises $30 million, eyes global expansion and IPO

Innefu profits nearly double in FY25

With backing from investors across India, the European Union, and the US Innefu plans to level up its AI tech: think smarter platforms and a dedicated physical AI/robotics wing.

The company already works with defense and law enforcement, has contracts over ₹100 crore, and saw profits nearly double in FY25.

CEO Tarun Wig says they're all in on making India a true leader in deep-tech innovation.