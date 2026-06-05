Innefu Labs raises $30 million, eyes global expansion and IPO
Business
Innefu Labs, an AI startup from New Delhi, just raised $30 million (about ₹286 crore) in Series B funding from Panthera Growth Partners.
The fresh funds are set to help them go global and get ready for a future IPO.
Innefu profits nearly double in FY25
With backing from investors across India, the European Union, and the US Innefu plans to level up its AI tech: think smarter platforms and a dedicated physical AI/robotics wing.
The company already works with defense and law enforcement, has contracts over ₹100 crore, and saw profits nearly double in FY25.
CEO Tarun Wig says they're all in on making India a true leader in deep-tech innovation.