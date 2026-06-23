Innov8 acquires Vatika Business Centres to expand flexible workspace options
Business
Innov8 just picked up Vatika Business Centres, adding 11 premium locations in cities like Delhi, Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, and Pune.
The move is all about meeting the growing demand for flexible workspaces and giving users more options to work how they want.
Combines Vatika's reputation with Innov8 design
Innov8's team says the deal helps them become a top-tier workspace provider by combining Vatika's strong enterprise reputation with their own design-focused spaces.
With more services and better tech on offer, this acquisition aims to make managed workspaces even more appealing for young professionals and startups across India.