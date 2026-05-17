Innovaccer cuts about 340 jobs to become AI native Business May 17, 2026

Innovaccer, a health-tech startup valued at $3.45 billion, announced layoffs affecting about 340 team members in India and the US as it moves toward becoming an AI-focused company.

It's the third round of layoffs in four years.

CEO Abhinav Shashank shared the news in an email called "Moving Forward as an AI Native Company," saying this big change is all about their new direction.