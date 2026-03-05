Innovision's ₹323cr IPO to open next week: Key details

Started back in 2007 with security services, Innovision has grown into a multi-service provider—offering manpower solutions, facility management, payroll services, and is empanelled with NHAI and operates toll plazas (six toll plazas in Uttarakhand, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal). Last year alone, over half its revenue came from toll plazas while manpower services brought in another big chunk.

Retail investors get heavy allocation in the IPO

The IPO opens March 10 and closes March 12. Shares will be allotted by March 13 and trading starts on March 17 on both BSE and NSE.

Retail investors get first dibs with a hefty 65% reserved for them; the rest is split between non-institutional (34%) and institutional (1%) investors.

Most of the money raised will go toward paying off debt and boosting working capital—plus, Innovision's profits jumped by over 180% last year as business picked up pace.