This renewable energy firm has filed for ₹10,000cr IPO

The proposed IPO will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹8,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹2,000 crore by selling shareholders.

The promoters Devansh Jain and Avarna Jain are among those selling their shares.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the fresh issue primarily for debt repayment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings.