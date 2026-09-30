Inox Clean Energy readies ₹10,000cr IPO to scale operations
Business
Inox Clean Energy (part of INOXGFL Group) is gearing up for a massive ₹10,000 crore IPO.
The move comes after the company picked up a huge 6-GW green energy portfolio from Vena Energy India in June, signaling it's serious about scaling up.
Targets 10-GW renewable-capacity 11-GW solar-manufacturing FY2028
The company wants to boost its renewable power capacity to 10-GW and expand solar manufacturing to 11-GW by fiscal 2028 (pretty ambitious goals).
Inox is betting big on India's clean energy future.