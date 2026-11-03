INOX India Q2 FY27 profit up 10% to ₹67cr
Business
INOX India just posted a 10% boost in profits for the second quarter of FY27, hitting ₹67 crore, up from ₹62 crore last year.
This jump came alongside a 27% rise in revenue, with Industrial Gas Solutions, LNG Solutions, and Cryo-Scientific and Advanced Engineering Solutions division leading the charge.
INOX EBITDA rises 11% to ₹100cr
Exports made up 60% of total revenue, and EBITDA grew 11% to ₹100 crore with solid margins.
Industrial Gas Solutions pulled in most of the cash (61%), while LNG Solutions division and Cryo-Scientific and Advanced Engineering Solutions division added their share.
The real surprise? Beverage keg sales soared by 446%.
Plus, INOX has a hefty order backlog of ₹2,268 crore, so there is plenty on its plate moving forward.