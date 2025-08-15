Inox Wind's Q1 profit more than doubles YoY

New equipment deal, facility openings, and merger plans

The company isn't slowing down—Inox Wind landed a new equipment deal with First Energy and opened key facilities near Ahmedabad and in Rajasthan.

Its subsidiary, Inox Green, will now manage 182 MW of wind projects.

Plus, by merging with Inox Wind Energy Ltd and cutting liabilities by ₹2,050 crore, Inox Wind is aiming for smoother operations and even stronger financial health going forward.