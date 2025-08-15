Next Article
Inox Wind's Q1 profit more than doubles YoY
Inox Wind just posted a strong start to FY26, with its net profit soaring to ₹97 crore—more than double what it made in the same quarter last year.
Revenue also climbed, hitting ₹862.56 crore.
This boost comes from better order execution, as the company delivered 146 MW of wind energy projects this quarter.
New equipment deal, facility openings, and merger plans
The company isn't slowing down—Inox Wind landed a new equipment deal with First Energy and opened key facilities near Ahmedabad and in Rajasthan.
Its subsidiary, Inox Green, will now manage 182 MW of wind projects.
Plus, by merging with Inox Wind Energy Ltd and cutting liabilities by ₹2,050 crore, Inox Wind is aiming for smoother operations and even stronger financial health going forward.