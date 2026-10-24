Instacart hires bank to explore sale amid DoorDash talks
Business
Instacart is thinking about selling itself and has brought in an investment bank to explore options.
Talks are happening with DoorDash, though Uber has already stepped back from those discussions.
News of the possible sale sent Instacart's stock soaring more than 9.2%.
Instacart valued over $13 billion
Instacart, now valued at over $13 billion after a strong year, seems to be making its move before grocery delivery competition heats up even more.
The talks are still early and could lead nowhere, but just the rumors have already knocked down DoorDash's and Uber's stock prices.
TechCrunch has reached out to Instacart for comment, so everyone's watching to see what happens next in the battle for your grocery orders.