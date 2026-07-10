InstaHelp, Snabbit and Pronto burn $16-17 million as orders rise 20%
Business
Instant househelp apps like InstaHelp, Snabbit, and Pronto just spent a lot more to win back customers after a slow May, burning through between $16 million and $17 million in June, up 14% from May.
Their push worked: total orders jumped 20% to nearly 4 million last month.
Househelp apps discounts spark investor concern
Snabbit had over 1.5 million bookings while InstaHelp had exactly 1.5 million, while Pronto added almost 1 million.
But all three had to offer heavy discounts, which dragged down average order values: InstaHelp's dropped from ₹140-150 to ₹110-115; Snabbit's fell from ₹120-130 to ₹90-95.
Even though demand is up, investors are worried about how much money these startups are burning and whether this model can last long term.