InstaHelp, Snabbit and Pronto burn $16-17 million as orders rise 20%

Househelp apps discounts spark investor concern

Snabbit had over 1.5 million bookings while InstaHelp had exactly 1.5 million, while Pronto added almost 1 million.

But all three had to offer heavy discounts, which dragged down average order values: InstaHelp's dropped from ₹140-150 to ₹110-115; Snabbit's fell from ₹120-130 to ₹90-95.

Even though demand is up, investors are worried about how much money these startups are burning and whether this model can last long term.