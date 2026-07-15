Instamart and HPCL launch on-demand LPG cylinder delivery in Bengaluru
Instamart and HPCL just rolled out India's first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery in Bengaluru.
Now, you can order a 10-kg HP Navya composite or a 5-kg metal cylinder straight from the Instamart app: no need for an existing LPG connection.
This is especially handy for students, working professionals, and anyone living in smaller spaces.
ID checks allow easy cylinder swaps
First-time users just need to verify their ID; after that, refills are easy: just swap your empty cylinder when your new one arrives.
The HP Navya cylinder is lightweight, rust-proof, and see-through, so you can actually check how much gas is left.
All deliveries are handled by official HPCL distributors who follow safety rules.
For now, this service is only in Bengaluru as part of HPCL's push toward making LPG more accessible.