You can now order LPG cylinders on Instamart in Bengaluru
What's the story
Swiggy's Instamart has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to launch India's first on-demand Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder delivery service. The service is currently available in Bengaluru and allows customers to order HP Navya composite LPG cylinders through the Instamart app without needing an existing domestic LPG connection. This makes it accessible to a wider audience, including students and working professionals who may not have formal gas connections.
Easy access
The process involves identity verification and documentation
The new service simplifies the LPG ordering process by allowing first-time users to purchase new cylinders with identity verification and proof-of-delivery documentation.
Subsequent orders are treated as refills, where the empty cylinder is collected upon delivery.
This system makes it easy for consumers to manage their gas supply without any hassle.
Innovative design
Lightweight and corrosion-resistant HP Navya LPG cylinders
The HP Navya cylinder is a next-generation 10kg composite LPG cylinder that is lightweight and corrosion-resistant. Its translucent body allows users to check gas levels easily.
The compact design makes it ideal for apartments and small households looking for a convenient secondary LPG cylinder.
This innovation marks HPCL's commitment to making LPG more accessible in "Naya Bharat" while ensuring safety and trust.
Service expansion
Expanding into high-trust categories
Instamart currently serves over 50,000 SKUs across more than 131 cities in India.
The launch of the LPG delivery service marks its entry into high-trust categories, further embedding itself in consumers' daily lives.
The partnership with HPCL also extends HPCL's distribution network into a new tech-enabled channel.
However, no timeline has been provided for expanding this service beyond Bengaluru as of now.