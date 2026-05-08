Instamart posts 1st QoQ GOV drop 0.7% amid 68% growth

Swiggy revenue rises to 6,383 cr

Even with Instamart's small dip, Swiggy as a whole is doing well: overall revenue jumped 45% year-over-year to ₹6,383 crore and losses shrank by 26%.

The company says it's focusing on building a sustainable business and aims for over ₹1 lakh crore in net order value over the medium term.

Competitors like Blinkit are seeing similar trends too; the quick commerce space is clearly maturing and prioritizing profits over breakneck expansion.