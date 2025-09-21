India's online home services market to surge 22% by FY30

India 's online home services market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18-22% to touch ₹85-88 billion by FY30. The surge will be fueled by urban consumers' growing demand for convenience, reliability, and speed. The prediction comes from Redseer Consulting, which describes 'Instant Home Services' as the next big thing in India's digital economy.

Service evolution Defining 'Instant home services' Redseer describes 'Instant Home Services' as an on-demand household support system that fills the gap between informal domestic help and structured service platforms. The report notes that India's home services industry is largely unorganized and offline, with online penetration at less than 1% of net transaction value as of FY2025. Despite this, the online segment is growing rapidly at a projected CAGR of 18-22% through FY2030.

Market influence Quick commerce's evolution parallels 'Instant home services' The report draws a parallel between the rise of quick commerce and 'Instant Home Services.' Just like quick commerce has conditioned consumers to expect delivery in minutes, 'Instant Home Services' is training urban households to expect rapid fulfillment for their service needs. Currently, India's eight largest cities account for 85-90% of online home services demand.