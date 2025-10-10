Institutional investors pull out ₹1 lakh crore from debt funds
September 2024 was a rough month for India's mutual funds, with debt funds seeing a huge net outflow of ₹1.02 lakh crore—way up from August's ₹7,980 crore.
Most of this came primarily due to institutional investors pulling money out of liquid and money market funds, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
Gold ETFs saw big jump in investments
Even as debt funds took a hit, equity mutual funds held steady with ₹30,422 crore in new investments.
Midcap and smallcap funds also did well, while hybrid funds added ₹9,397 crore.
Index funds and ETFs brought in ₹19,057 crore, and gold ETFs saw a big jump with ₹8,363 crore coming in—almost four times more than last month.
Retail investors kept putting money in equity, hybrid, gold funds
But most withdrawals were by big institutional investors moving cash around—not regular folks.
Retail investors kept putting money into equity, hybrid, and gold funds, hinting this is probably just a short-term shuffle rather than a long-term trend.