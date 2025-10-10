Institutional investors pull out ₹1 lakh crore from debt funds Business Oct 10, 2025

September 2024 was a rough month for India's mutual funds, with debt funds seeing a huge net outflow of ₹1.02 lakh crore—way up from August's ₹7,980 crore.

Most of this came primarily due to institutional investors pulling money out of liquid and money market funds, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).