China probes Qualcomm's buyout of Israeli chipmaker Autotalks
China's top market regulator has started an antitrust probe into Qualcomm's recent buyout of Israeli chipmaker Autotalks.
Regulators want to know if Qualcomm skipped key disclosure steps required by Chinese law.
This follows a similar investigation into NVIDIA last month, showing China is keeping a close eye on big US tech deals.
Autotalks makes vehicle-to-everything (V2X) chips that help cars talk to each other and the roads, making driving safer and smarter.
The timing is tense: US-China relations are already rocky, and this comes just before Presidents Trump and Xi are set to meet.
With semiconductors at the heart of global tech competition, what happens next could impact both the auto industry and international politics.