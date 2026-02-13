InsuranceDekho plans IPO in India, aims to raise $250 million Business Feb 13, 2026

InsuranceDekho, a Gurugram-based insurtech startup, is gearing up for an IPO in India to raise up to $250 million through a mix of new shares and sales from current investors.

The listing could take place later in 2026, with groundwork already in motion and the company saying it would evaluate market conditions.