InsuranceDekho plans IPO in India, aims to raise $250 million
InsuranceDekho, a Gurugram-based insurtech startup, is gearing up for an IPO in India to raise up to $250 million through a mix of new shares and sales from current investors.
The listing could take place later in 2026, with groundwork already in motion and the company saying it would evaluate market conditions.
InsuranceDekho's business model and financials
Launched in 2016, InsuranceDekho helps people compare and buy insurance—think motor, health, life, travel, and MSME policies—from 47 different insurers.
The company uses a hybrid B2B2C model and has over 150K point-of-sale partners covering almost every pin code in India.
It relies on AI for fast quotes and claims processing.
Recent developments
InsuranceDekho has raised about $358 million, launched its own SaaS platform called Heph, and announced a merger with RenewBuy last year—all steps to boost its reach before going public.